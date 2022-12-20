Congratulations to the Elementary School Bus Riders of the week ending December 16, as chosen by the bus drivers. Pictured left to right are Hunter Hawkins, Ethan Wilson, and Brielle Snodgrass

The Marcellus Bus Drivers chose high school student Kayleen Webber a Bus Riders of the Week ending December 16. The Marcellus Bus Drivers chose middle school student Peyton Gibson as one of the Bus Riders of the Week ending December 16. The Marcellus Bus Drivers chose Volinia student Cameron Moon one of the Bus Riders of the Week ending December 16.