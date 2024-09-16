December 30, 1929 ~ August 25, 2024

Dorothy Cooper, 94, a long-time resident of Marcellus, passed away on August 25, 2024, at “A Place Called Home” in Stevensville, where she’d been a resident for the past four years. Dorothy was born in Niles on December 30, 1929, to Arthur and Jessie (Holmes) Blood, and grew up in Dowagiac where she graduated high school.



On December 18, 1948, she married Paul J. Cooper, and they shared 64 years of life together, mostly in Marcellus. They especially enjoyed spending summers at Hemlock Lake campground for many years.



Most of Dorothy’s life she provided in-home daycare to the young of Marcellus. She also ran the Dry Cleaner in Marcellus for several years. In the early 1960’s Dorothy and Paul owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Dowagiac.



Dorothy was a long-time member of the Marcellus Methodist choir. She also enjoyed attending high school sporting events, especially basketball and softball.



Dorothy is survived by her son Randall (Roberta Donovan) Cooper, and daughter Jeana (Ken Frisbie) Cooper; grandson’s Clinton (Sandra Hayes) Cooper and Austin (Stacy) Cooper; and great grandchildren Mercades, London, Madison, Lucas and Baylee, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Paula Rae; parents; sister Donna, and a brother.



A graveside service will be held at Bly Cemetery in Marcellus on Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:00AM. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be directed to Marcellus United Methodist Church.



While at www.amsfuneralhomes.com please take time to sign Dorothy’s guestbook and/or share a memory with her family. The Cooper family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes and Cremation Society, 129 South Grand Street, Schoolcraft, MI 49087. 269-679-5622