December 2, 1933 ~ April 7, 2026

Dorris (Pyle) Bowman was born December 2, 1933, to Riley and Marian (Howard) Pyle and passed away peacefully at her home on April 7, 2026. She grew up on a farm near Marcellus, Michigan where she attended country school and graduated from Marcellus High School. She went on to attend Western Michigan University where she spent time as the president of her sorority, Alpha Pi Beta, and obtained her teaching certificate. Dorris had a life-long passion for learning and knowledge and spent the early part of her life sharing this with others as a school teacher to young children.

As life went on, her career path shifted and she found a role she loved at the Stryker Corporation, retiring 23 years later. During her retirement years, Dorris enjoyed traveling to many places, including her annual mother/daughter trips around Michigan and Indiana with her daughter, Leigh, where they visited several lighthouses, covered bridges, and walked the Mackinac Bridge twice!

She had an enthusiasm for volunteering and spent many years as Ganny Zelda, a beloved clown, for the American Red Cross. In addition, she enjoyed attending functions at the Portage Senior Center where she knitted with the “Needlers” group, engaged in the partners program with area schools, and fostered many ongoing friendships. Dorris also had a love for the performing arts and spent several seasons taking tickets at Miller Auditorium where she enjoyed socializing with ticket taker friends and watching the many brilliant shows that made their way to Kalamazoo.

Most of all Dorris cared for her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life. She relished in the time spent with them and other family members. She spent lots of time celebrating family history and genealogy and sharing photos and stories with others.

Dorris was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janice Park, and her son, Bradford Bowman. She is survived by her daughter, Leigh (Patrick) McCrorey, granddaughters, Rachel (Joe) Pennington and Elizabeth (Chad) Wright, great-grandson, Joey Pennington, and her loving nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life for the family will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Hearthside Community Clubhouse, 7566 Currier Dr., Portage, MI 49002 at 2:00 pm followed by an open house from 3:30 to 5:00 pm for all friends and family who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Family & Children Services, 1608 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001.

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