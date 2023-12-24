April 22, 1989 – December 19, 2023

Elise Kathleen Murray passed away peacefully at Sparrow Hospice in Lansing on December 19, 2023, at the age of 34.

Elise was born to her loving parents James (Jim) and A. Dianne Murray (Wells) on April 22, 1989, in Kalamazoo. She was raised in Marcellus, Michigan and graduated from Marcellus High School. She attended Central Michigan University and spent the last 10 years working as a customer relations specialist at ZAGG (formerly Mophie). Elise loved her friends and family, cats, and travel, including spending time with her family in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Her family and friends will remember her quick wit and great sense of humor, and her way with the English language, including her writing and storytelling.

Elise was preceded in death by her parents and her stepbrother, Jeremiah Murray. She is survived by her sister Samantha Pattwell (Michael), two nephews, stepmother Sue Murray, stepsister Heather Davis, and one step-nephew.

A memorial will be planned in the spring, and she will be placed to rest at Marcellus’s Bly Cemetery near her parents and stepbrother.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.