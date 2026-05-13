February 8, 1933 ~ May 8, 2026

Emagene Acenia Owen, age 93, passed away and into her Savior’s arms on Saturday, May 8, 2026. She was born on February 8, 1933, in Dowagiac, MI, the daughter of Dr. Harold and Mildred (Kirk) Rose. Emagene was known for many things, but she was best known for loving and serving her Lord Jesus Christ and for serving and loving everyone around her. She served as a missionary for twenty-four years in the jungles of Peru alongside her beloved husband, Robert Owen.

Emagene loved her flowers as well as bird watching. She loved music and taught students to play the piano for many years. She was passionate about the Word of God and a fierce prayer warrior. She was a prolific letter writer and also loved reading books. Family meant everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert Owen, to whom she was united in marriage on June 19, 1954; her children, Spring (Khalil) Rosenbaum, Terry (Lynn) Owen, Carey (Sharon) Owen, and Melody Greiss; grandchildren, Joseph (Margaret) Owen, Gabriel (Danielle) Owen, Christina (Richard) Escuain, Erica (Phil) Evans, Angela (Jacob) Bohle, Michelle Dickerson, Tyler Greiss, Katie (Michael) Greiss, and Alex Greiss; and great-grandchildren, Mimi Owen, Malachi Owen, and Elijah Owen; Natalia, Julia, Daniel, Gabriel, Jonathan, and Benjamin Escuain; Ariana, Naomi, and Callan Evans; Jordan and Anna Vahle; Samara Dickerson, and Indie Chavis.

A celebration of Emagene’s long and beautiful life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 12:00p.m. noon at Howardsville Gospel Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Bly Cemetery in Marcellus.

The family wishes to thank the community for all their prayers and support during our time of loss. Her life will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her. She is now safe and rejoicing in the arms of her Savior, whom she loved and longed to see.

Memorial donations in Emagene’s memory may be directed to Howardsville Gospel Chapel or Moody Bible Institute. Envelopes will be available at the church or Hohner Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

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