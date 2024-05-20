November 7, 1935 ~ May 16, 2024

Evelyn Ann Gyllstrom, 88, a lifelong resident of Marcellus, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024, at White Oaks Assisted Living in Lawton.



She was born November 7, 1935, in Three Rivers, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest Richardson and Lela M. (Worthington) Richardson.



Evelyn graduated from Marcellus High School in June of 1954. A few days later, on June 19, 1954, she married the love of her life, Raymond A. Gyllstrom who preceded her in death in 1997.



She never had to apply for a job her entire life. Evelyn’s warm presence and strong work-ethic allowed her to be given many jobs as at Carl’s Cozy Cupboard, Bate’s Dairy Bar, Welch’s Foods, Marcellus Schools and the G.W. Jones Exchange Bank. Her light shone through to all the customers she served and she thoroughly enjoyed every job she had. Her absolute favorite was preparing nearly 2000 senior awards and diplomas for the seniors at Marcellus High School.



In her spare time, Evelyn dedicated her time to the Home Arts Club, joining in 1955 and remaining a member up until her passing (69 years!). She was also a faithful member of the Marcellus United Methodist Church for over 50 years. During her time there, she served on several committees. Evelyn was a jack of all trades. She spent many hours in her kitchen prepping delicious meals, making gorgeous quilts and ceramic pieces and staying active playing golf and bowling. She was a keen card player, and very accomplished at Bridge. She also was an avid reader and found peace in the pages of her favorite books. Most of all, Evelyn cherished her time spent with family, one of her favorite times being the Cub and Girl Scout Leader for her children’s troops.



She is survived by her loving children, Steven (Joyce) Gyllstrom, Susan Truckey, Andrew Gyllstrom and Nancy (Rick) Peterson; beloved grandchildren, Abigail (Bryan) Bellamy, Molly (Mike) Werner, Robert (Rachel) Peterson, Ryan (Penny) Peterson, Natalie (Scott Wilkenson) Peterson, Kathryn (Joshua) Myers, Kelsey (Matthew) Lochmann, Alex (Ashley) Gyllstrom and Eric (Leslie) Gyllstrom; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, Annabelle, Bryce, Addyson, Isla, Leo, Paul, Adam, Guinevere, Grayson, Rylee, Johnathan, Elliot, Andrew, William, Samuel, Evelyn, Troy and Cole; and several nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond A. Gyllstrom; brothers, Robert, Harold and Edwin Richardson; and sisters, Dorothy Brown and Norma Gardner.



Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Marcellus United Methodist Church, 197 W. Main Street, Marcellus, where a memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. with Rev. Donnie Brooks officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Bly Cemetery in Marcellus.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Marcellus United Methodist Church.

Share a memory or sign the online guestbook at adamspawpaw.com