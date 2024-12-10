Family First Funeral Home: Open for business and ready to serve

Katie Atkin, left, is the owner and licensed funeral director at Family First Funeral & Cremation Services, 52780 M-40. Bryce Austin Davis handles arrangements and pre-planning. While a January 2025 open house is being planned, they both would love visitors to stop in for a chat. – News Photo

Yes, the buzz around town is real. . . Marcellus has a funeral home!

Family First Funeral & Cremation Services, 52780 M-40, is officially open for business.

“We’re ready to serve,” says Katie Atkin, owner and licensed funeral director.

Atkin and Bryce Austin Davis, who handles arrangements and pre-needs, both admit to loving small towns and helping people.

“I’m glad that people are excited that we’re here,” Atkin says. “That makes us very happy. [A funeral home] is a big deal to people. It really is a sense of community especially when it’s a close-knit community.”

Marcellus had been without a funeral home for more than a year when Davis, who lives north of Marcellus, directed Atkin’s attention to the former Mater-Ralston building (Family First is not affiliated with Mater-Ralston. Family First is a new business). They both fell in love with it and went to work updating the interior.

“We just wanted to brighten it and give it a fresh look,” Atkin says. “It was a little dark, a little bit dated, but in good shape. New flooring, new paint, new décor. We haven’t done much to the outside, just a little landscaping. We’ll do a lot more come spring/summer on the outside. Maybe some changes there, but overall, the building had good bones and it’s a beautiful property.”

And the updated interior is beautiful, too. The colors, décor, lighting are serene, welcoming, and tasteful. A new coffee corner is underway with high top tables for those who seek a peaceful spot and quiet conversation.

“Even if you’re just having a bad day because you lost somebody,” Davis says, “we invite you to come in for a cup of coffee and a chat. Our goal is to help people feel a bit better.”

Davis, whose background is in Human Resources, is small business and community driven with a focus on community engagement. He and Atkin will eventually offer grief support services, including educational nights where people can engage in an open forum about their needs, past and present experiences. Future plans also include remembrance services during the holidays for those who’ve lost loved ones.

“I just want to make sure at the end of the day,” Davis says, “that we are providing you, as an individual or as a family, the resources needed to provide the best care for your situation.”

Davis says they’ve fielded numerous questions about pre-arrangements that were transferred to other funeral homes when Mater-Ralston closed. He assures anyone who would like their arrangements returned to Marcellus that it just takes a phone call to Family First to start the process.

“There should be no penalties,” Davis says. “It’s actually a very simple process.”

Family First offers a wide variety of services at a very affordable cost. According to Atkin, people should not have to go bankrupt to bury their loves ones.

“That was our main thing with funeral homes in general. There are some things that are costly to do, but you shouldn’t need to mortgage your home to bury a loved one.”

Family First has a standard list of services and costs which is available on their website: familyfirstfunerals.com

Of course, when conducting an interview in a funeral home, one has to ask, what prompts someone to become a funeral director?

Atkin did chuckle at that one. No doubt she’s been asked that question before. She says her childhood dream of becoming an attorney took a different direction after a summer job at a funeral home.

“I love science and how things work and helping people. I thought it was a great mix. I was able to watch embalming. I was told if I want to do this, I should probably see it take place, because it’s a huge part of what I’d be doing.

“So, I was able to watch and was fascinated by how the whole process works.”

The conversation then turned to the trend toward cremation and green burials. Not surprisingly, Atkin says the shift towards cremation over the past 15 years is often a financial decision and sometimes a belief system. On the other hand, eco-friendly funerals are possible but do present some challenges such as finding cemeteries willing to do a green burial. She says there are at least two certified green cemeteries in the Kalamazoo area and one in Grand Rapids.

“Either [the deceased is} buried in what is called a shroud and lowered directly down onto the ground. There’s no casket, no outer burial container or vault that’s typically used. Usually there’s not embalming. If there is, it’s with certified green embalming fluid. Other options are being buried in something akin to a wicker basket, sawgrass, or basic wood caskets.”

Atkin and Davis are planning a January 2025 open house; however, they are more than happy to welcome visitors before the new year.

Whether your interest is in a traditional funeral, cremation, anatomical donation, or a discussion about a green burial, Family First is here to serve.

For more information, stop in for a visit or phone 269-400-1119. Email: info@familyfirstfunerals.com. You can also find Family First on Facebook.

Addendum: Bryce has expressed interest in becoming a member of the Marcellus Downtown Development Authority. After our talk, I encourage the Village to give his application serious consideration. Both he and Katie are tremendous additions to the business community. KSM

