Feeding America Food Truck Comes to Marcellus

The Feeding America Food Truck will be in Marcellus

Friday, July 14, 202311:00 AM – Noon 

Distribution at  Marcellus High School, 303 W. Arbor

If you are picking up for another family, please have their complete address; household size;
number of children (17 and under);  Seniors (65 and over); and number of veterans. 

The Marcellus Community Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday July 12, 2023

THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO EVERYONE! 

**This institution is an equal opportunity provider**

