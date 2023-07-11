Feeding America Food Truck Comes to Marcellus

The Feeding America Food Truck will be in Marcellus
Friday, July 14, 2023 – 11:00 AM – Noon
Distribution at Marcellus High School, 303 W. Arbor
If you are picking up for another family, please have their complete address; household size;
number of children (17 and under); Seniors (65 and over); and number of veterans.
The Marcellus Community Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday July 12, 2023
THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO EVERYONE!
**This institution is an equal opportunity provider**
