First Friday announces Big ‘Gill Dash for Cash Youth Fishing Contest

First Fridays are getting fishy this summer.

The Marcellus Enrichment Initiative (MEI) is sponsoring a Youth Fishing Contest for kids ages 17 and under, Friday, July 7, 6:00 – 7:00pm, at the Farm & Artisan Market.

Contestants may submit only one bluegill in the competition. The fish must be fresh, never frozen. The entrant with the biggest bluegill, by length, will win $100. All entrants will be entered in a drawing to win a rod and reel.

A second contest will be held on Friday, September 1. For more information, contact MEI at enrichmarcellus@gmail.com.