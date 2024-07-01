From Craft to Art: The Art of Lourdes S. Guerrero

Marcellus, MI—Patch & Remington Gallery continues to exhibit the varied artwork of Lourdes S. Guerrero through July 28, with a reception taking place July 5, 5:00-8:00 pm. The gallery is located at 115 E. Main St., Marcellus, MI, 49067 (269-919-0329). This exhibit of crocheted tapestries, photographs, and paintings will demonstrate the growth of a crafter into an expressive fine artist.

Lourdes S. Guerrero has been crocheting since she was seven years old and photographing since she was sixteen. In 1977, while living in Ireland with her husband, she developed the mathematical calculations for graphing in crochet (all pre-computers and pre-AI). With this technique, she was able to turn her simple sketches and visual ideas into crocheted tapestries.

In her 40s, she taught herself to draw and began to paint seriously. At 47, she went back to college completing her BFA in Arts Education, then her MA in Curriculum Planning in Cognitive Aesthetics. She taught high school Art in the Chicago Public Schools for ten years, moving on to a short stint in the Art Education Department at the School of the Art Institute. She has been exhibiting her tapestries, photographs, and paintings in the Chicago and Midwest area for almost 50 years and is currently a Board member of the Chicago chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art. Her work is in private collections in Ireland, Chicago, and Marcellus, MI.

During the Covid pandemic, Guerrero got her first (outside the home) studio and taught herself to weave on a 60” 4-harness floor loom. Inspired by a 2019 AP photographer’s photo taken of the drownings of an immigrant father and his daughter in the Rio Grande River, Guerrero wove, over a three-year period, a triptych titled: “Drownings.” The weavings are making their debut at Patch & Remington.

Finally, Guerrero will pay homage to her crafting background by encouraging the public to bring their own crocheted (knitted or quilted) 4” square. These will be joined together at the end of the exhibit to create a blanket that will be donated to the Marcellus Food pantry for a local family.

