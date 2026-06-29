From exploration to employment: Youth Solutions hosts workshop series for young adults

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Youth Solutions is excited to launch a new workshop series for young adults across Southwest Michigan, designed to help participants prepare for their future careers and gain valuable insight into today’s workforce. Through engaging sessions, attendees will learn about in-demand careers, workplace expectations, essential employability skills, and other topics that can help them achieve their education and career goals.

Each month, participants will have the opportunity to explore a new career readiness topic through both an in-person and virtual workshop option. Sessions will include practical guidance, interactive activities, and helpful resources to support young adults as they prepare for employment and career success.

Workshop Schedule:

Durable Skills Bootcamp: What Employers Actually Notice

• IN-PERSON: July 14 at 11:00 AM

• VIRTUAL: July 21 at 1:30 PM

Resume Lab: Build It, Strengthen It, Use It

• IN-PERSON: August 11 at 11:00 AM

• VIRTUAL: August 18 at 1:30 PM

Interview Like You Belong in the Room

• IN-PERSON: September 15 at 11:00 AM

• VIRTUAL: September 22 at 1:30 PM

Workshops are open to young adults ages 14-24 who are looking to learn more about potential careers, skills needed, and more. All in-person workshops will be held at Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor, located at 499 West Main Street. Registration is required for all workshops. Individuals interested in attending can visit www.ouryouthsolutions.org/youth-in-bcvb to register and learn more.

“Our goal is to teach young adults the things we wish we knew at their age,” said Lily Martinez, Director of Integrated Youth Services at Youth Solutions. “These workshops provide practical skills, career exploration opportunities, and real-world insights that can help young people navigate their next steps with confidence. By investing in young adults today, we’re helping build a stronger workforce for tomorrow.”

Services for young adults in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties are delivered by Youth Solutions in partnership with and supported by Michigan Works!. Youth Solutions works to ensure every youth has access to career-connected learning and opportunities that prepare them for postsecondary education and employment. Those unable to attend the workshops can still meet with Youth Solutions by completing this form and scheduling an appointment.

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is a proud partner of the American Job Center network.

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