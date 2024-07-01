From The Marcellus News – June 30, 1960: Record Crowd Attends Frolic

Miss Mary Jane Lillie, 1960 Bluegill Frolic Queen, received her crown Friday during the evening program. Rep. Alvin M. Bentley (R-Owosso) was on hand to do the honors.

Photo courtesy South Bend Tribune

The 17th annual Bluegill Frolic held Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, drew one of the largest crowds in its history with estimates going as high as 30,000.

Cold, rainy weather somewhat hindered the Friday activities and crowd, but under sunny skies in mid-80-degree temperatures, the village was filled to over-flowing for both the Saturday afternoon and evening activities.

More than 40 entries with over 150 children participated in the Children’s Parade held Friday afternoon at 2:30 to open the festivities. The ten prize winners carried away a total of $32.00 in prize money. Winners were: 1st, a Raggedy Ann and Andy fish float with Andrea Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Allen and Andy Abrams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herb Abrams.

Second, Queen of future years in a decorated float, pulled by a go-buggy featured Lesa Reigle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Reigle and Gerry Bainbridge, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bainbridge.

Third, two children in Indian costumes and a pony were David and Kathy Griner, children of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Griner.

Fourth was a covered wagon built and pulled by Alvin Hunter, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Hunter, and Randy McNeal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter McNeal, and riding the wagon were Jack and Jean Savage, children of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Savage.

The “weighing in” ceremones of the annual fishing contest were held Friday evening. The three fisherman taking the top prizes were Charles Krchov, Route 3, Decatur, who caught the largest Black Bass, 4 pounds, 9 ounces; Walter Wolski, Route 2, Marcellus, caught the heaviest string of 15 Bluegills, 9 pounds, 14 ounces; and Miss Mary Jane Dryer, 13, Edwardsburg, caught the largest single Bluegill, 1 pound, 2 1/2 ounces.

