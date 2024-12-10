Girls Varsity and JV Basketball season underway

Here they are! The 2024-2025 MHS Girls Varsity Basketball team. Back row, left to right, freshman Emma Caudill, senior Lyssa Robson, sophomore Emma Melendez, and seniors Ladora Bet Sargis and Sophia Affriseo. Front row, left to right, freshmen Josie Adams and Kerrianne O’Donnell. -News Photo

The girls’ JV and Varsity had a rather rough start to the season Monday, December 9, with two losses to the Lawton Blue Devils. The trip down M-40 was likely a long ride home after Lawton scored a combined (JV and Varsity) total of 114 points while Marcellus’ combined scoring was 17.

As indicated in the accompanying photo, there are only seven permanent members on the varsity squad. While there are ten on the JV squad, a few players are experiencing the sport for the first time.

They are working hard and deserve a great deal of respect and support. MHS has struggled in the past couple of years to field both a Varsity and JV team and it’s hoped these gals will not be discouraged.

The girls have all road games before winter break, but will debut on their home court Tuesday, January 7, against Cass.

Senior Sophia Affriseo in action against the Lawton Blue Devils, Monday, December 9. -News Photo

Freshman Kerrianne O’Donnell is a strong addition to the varsity squad. -News Photo



Freshman Emma Caudill is another strong addition to the girls varsity team. -News Photo

Freshman Lucy Hughes in action against the Lawton Blue Devils during the JV game, December 6. Lucy will also play on varsity when needed. -News Photo

Pictured here is freshman JV player Sydney Crabtree. -News Photo

###