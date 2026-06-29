Gov. Whitmer Announces 32 New Jobs, more than $16.8 million in investment from Fibrosan, Inc. in Cass County

The global composites manufacturer will construct a new facility in Cassopolis

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced Fibrosan, Inc.’s plans to construct a new fiberglass manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Cass County is anticipated to generate more than $16.8 million in capital that investment and create 32 new jobs.

“Michigan is on the move and open for business, competing for and winning big projects in next-generation industries like auto manufacturing,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s announcement will create 32 new good-paying jobs and help cement Michigan as the best place to chase the next big idea. Let’s keep working together to show the world that Michigan is the best place to build the future.”

Fibrosan Inc. has announced their plans to construct a new fiberglass manufacturing facility in Cassopolis. This new manufacturing investment will support its continued growth in the North American recreational vehicle (RV) market and strengthen its ability to serve customers more efficiently and competitively. Fibrosan’s expansion is driven by sustained demand from U.S.-based RV manufacturers and the operational challenges associated with supplying the market exclusively from its existing production facilities overseas. By establishing a domestic manufacturing presence, the company will be able to significantly improve responsiveness, reduce logistics and inventory carrying costs, and better align production with customer demand.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for Cassopolis and the surrounding area for job creation, small business support, and driving further investment into the community,” noted Matt McCauley, Senior Vice President of Regional Development at the MEDC. “We applaud Fibrosan’s commitment to the area and for their ongoing successes and growth.”

The investment is anticipated to generate at least $16,850,000 in capital investment and create 32 new jobs providing employment opportunities and economic activity in the region. To ensure this investment happens in Michigan, the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has approved support for this investment through a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. In addition to job creation, the project will establish the company’s first U.S. manufacturing operation, anchoring a long-term presence in Michigan while positioning it for future growth.

“This facility is not the result of a decision we made recently. It is the result of a journey that started more than twenty years ago. Over those years, we invested in people, technology, capacity, and relationships. We learned the market, listened to our customers, and earned their trust and confidence step by step. Today, breaking ground in Cassopolis is not the end of that journey. It is just the beginning of a new chapter. We are proud to bring manufacturing closer to our customers, create opportunities in this community, and build a long-term sustainable future in North America,” said Erim Yucel, CEO, Fibrosan.

“Fibrosan’s investment is a monumental win for Cass County—creating quality jobs, strengthening our industrial base, and showcasing the momentum our region has been building. Market One is proud to stand alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Southwest Michigan First, the Village of Cassopolis, Midwest Energy & Communications, and many valued partners whose collective efforts helped bring this project to fruition,” added Katie Multhauf, Economic Development Manager, Market One.

“This project represents exactly the kind of investment that strengthens the long-term sustainability of the Village of Cassopolis. We are thrilled to welcome this family-owned company to our community and are confident this will be a strong and lasting partnership that benefits Cassopolis for generations to come,” added Emilie G. LaGrow, Esq., Cassopolis City Manager. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer and the MEDC for the Make It in Michigan strategy, which continues to focus on people, places, and projects that drive meaningful economic growth. Through this investment by Fibrosan and the continued support of our state partners, Cassopolis remains a strong model of the important role rural communities play in Michigan’s economy. I am exceptionally proud of the work of our Village team and thankful for the support of President Johnson as we worked together to bring this project to Cassopolis, proving once again that the Village of Cassopolis is small, rural, and exceptional.”

“Companies that commit to ingenuity, quality, and employment opportunity are a strong asset to our community and Fibrosan, Inc. will support our growing economy in Southwest Michigan,” said State Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Coldwater).

In addition to MSF support, the City of Cassopolis anticipates approval of a real property tax abatement in support of the project. The MEDC also authorized a State Education Tax abatement to be used in conjunction with the locally approved abatement.

Fibrosan Inc., is a U.S.-based affiliate of the global composites manufacturer Fibrosan Glass and Reinforced Polyester, which was established in 1983 as part of the family-owned Yücel Group in Turkey. Since its founding, the parent company has focused on the development and production of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) laminates and composite materials engineered for durability, hygiene, and corrosion resistance.

The company’s core business is the manufacture of high-performance composite panels and laminate products for use in RVs, transportation, construction, food and chemical processing facilities, and other industrial applications. The company has experienced sustained growth since its first export in the early 1990s and the establishment of international subsidiaries, including the launch of Fibrosan Inc. in Elkhart, Indiana in 2016, positioning it to better serve the U.S. market. Economic conditions for the company are anchored in the global demand for lightweight, durable, and hygienic materials, and Fibrosan continues to invest in production capacity and innovation to support its market expansion and product development initiatives.

“Fibrosan’s nearly $17 million investment and the creation of 32 new jobs represent a significant win for Cass County and Southwest Michigan. This project strengthens our innovation economy while building on the region’s competitive advantages in advanced manufacturing and research and development,” noted Carla Sones, Interim CEO of Southwest Michigan First. “We’re grateful for the strong collaboration among our regional partners—especially Midwest Energy & Communications, Market One, and the Village of Cassopolis. Support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was instrumental in moving this project forward and underscores the state’s continued commitment to fostering long-term growth in Southwest Michigan.”

###