During the holiday season, it is not unusual to become somewhat nostalgic. As is often the case, the Editor peruses previous issues of The Marcellus News every week for inspiration, information, and ideas. In this week’s edition, the past becomes the present.

As a young reader of The News, long ago and in a century getting farther and farther away, the holiday editions were memorable for one reason – the sense of community spirit and camaraderie they offered thanks to the paper’s many advertisers. From the Romig Funeral Home and the G. W. Jones Exchange Bank to Ingersoll’s Drugstore and Abbott & Powers Insurance Agency, the paper was filled with holiday sentiments of a joyful nature. I truly miss the clipart. . .

As a throwback gesture to days gone by and perhaps a little inspiration for the new year, The News is pleased to publish some new-fangled holiday greetings for all our subscribers near and far.

May everyone be blessed with family, friends, good food, lots of cheer and smooth sailing over the holidays.

As always, thank you from the bottom of my heart for continuing to support local news,

Kay Schten McAdam, Editor