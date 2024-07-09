Heads up and watch your step! Installation of new sidewalks creates some challenges

The axoim, “it hurts to be beautiful,” is appropriate for the installation of Marcellus’s new sidewalks and lightpoles. While all downtown businesses are open during construction, sidewalk walkers beware, as of this writing, there are uneven and unfinished portions that could prove painful if you’re not paying attention. Some business owners were caught unaware of the new ramp in front of Terrill’s Market, which could be viewed as a face plant waiting to happen. Caution is the key. Look before you leap. . . -News Photo

The view on the south side of E. Main Street looking east on Friday, July 5. Crews continue to work on the streetscape project, which means to watch your step and use the back door to businesses where required. And thank you for your patience. -News Photo