Heads up and watch your step! Installation of new sidewalks creates some challenges

The axoim, “it hurts to be beautiful,” is appropriate for the installation of Marcellus’s new sidewalks and lightpoles. While all downtown businesses are open during construction, sidewalk walkers beware, as of this writing, there are uneven and unfinished portions that could prove painful if you’re not paying attention. Some business owners were caught unaware of the new ramp in front of Terrill’s Market, which could be viewed as a face plant waiting to happen. Caution is the key. Look before you leap. . . -News Photo
