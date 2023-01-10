Historic Bogue House Undergoes Restoration

The historic home of Stephen and Hannah Bogue at the intersection of Crooked Creek and M-60, east of Cassopolis, as it looked in the 1960s. The home is currently undergoing restoration by the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County.

According to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, the former home of Stephen and Hannah (East) Bogue is one of at least nine Underground Railroad stations on Young Prairie’s, which covers areas in Calvin, Porter, and Penn townships. The home once sheltered fugitive slaves, now called freedom seekers, from the 1830s to the 1850s. It also played a role in the infamous Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847.

The house was remodeled in the 1960s, which included the addition of a fireplace and chimney. It was donated to the URSCC by the Pleasant View Church of God in 2018. Since that time, the URSCC has uncovered the 1820s squatter cabin and attic that forms the central part of the house. The front of the house is currently being restored to how it looked when freedom seekers were sheltered there (pictured).

The Bogue House is open for tours June through September. Visitors can go in the attic where freedom seekers hid and look out the front upstairs window to experience part of the Kentucky Raid. The Bonine House and Bonine Carriage House are also open for tours. For more information, visit www.urscc.org.