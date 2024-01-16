HMB Receives Grant Distribution

The Hudson Memorial Building, 179 N. Jones Street, has been an asset to the Marcellus community for over eighty years. -drone shot courtesy of Dean McKenzie

At the January 9, 2024, meeting of the Hudson Memorial Building, Chairman Carmi Essex announced that the Board had received $7,314.00 from the Michigan Gateway Foundation. This annual distribution comes from the Albert and Deanna Lillie Trust, which began in November of 2018.

It was the intent of the Lillie family that the funds be used to benefit the HMB by maintaining “a place for community recreation, activities, meetings, and social gatherings.” Over the years, this annual gift has permitted the Board to begin to upgrade the boiler system, the air conditioning, gym lights, and landscaping, as well as begin to replace tables and chairs.

The Hudson Memorial Building has been an asset to the Marcellus community for over eighty years. The current Board of Directors is proud to be able to offer the building rent-free to township residents. Additional contributions to the HMB may be made through the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation.

For more information or to rent the building, contact Tonya Jansen at 269-506-9633.