Home Repair & Energy Assistance Available for Marcellus-Area Homeowners

Local team encourages residents to explore funding now available

for essential home upgrades

Marcellus residents in need of home repairs or energy-efficiency upgrades are encouraged to reach out to learn more about new funding opportunities now available for our community.

The Village of Marcellus and Marcellus Township currently administer Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) grant programs to support local homeowners with essential repairs and improvements. Eligible residents may qualify for up to $25,000 in home rehabilitation funding, which can support projects such as:

• Roof replacement

• Gutters and downspouts

• Accessibility improvements (ramps, safety upgrades, bathroom accessibility, etc.)

• Other health-and-safety related improvements

In addition, homeowners may be eligible for separate funding through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), which can provide up to $20,000 for home energy-efficiency upgrades such as insulation, sealing, HVAC improvements, and more.

While the Marcellus team does not administer EGLE funds, they want to ensure homeowners are aware of this additional resource — and are happy to assist residents in navigating it.

Residents may also begin the EGLE process on their own by visiting:

https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/materials-management/energy/rfps-loans/home-energy-rebate-programs/get-rebate

For more information on the MSHDA MI Neighborhood program, visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/mshda/neighborhoods/mi-neighborhood

Income Eligibility

Households falling below the income limits below may qualify:

Household Size Maximum Income

1 – $51,600

2 – $59,000

3 – $66,350

4 – $73,700

5 – $79,600

6 – $85,500

7 – $91,400

8 – $97,300

Residents interested in learning more can email the local housing support team at: CHILL49067@gmail.com

Local contacts include Sarah Ayers, Seth Carlson, and Chris Nofsinger.“These funds are available now for our community,” the team shared. “If you think you may qualify — or even if you’re unsure — please reach out. We’re here to help you explore available resources and guide you through the process.”

Other eligibility guidelines for the MSHDA MI Neighborhood program include:

• Homeowner must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence.

• Homeowner households must meet the MI Neighborhood Income Eligibility Requirements.

• Homeowners must provide verification of occupancy of the home for a minimum of twelve months from the date of the MI Neighborhood application submission.

• All properties must be current in their taxes or be current in a repayment plan.

• All properties must be insured or provide written verification of insurability post-rehab from an insurance company/agent.

• For properties owned by a trust, a Certificate of Trust is required. This must confirm that the applicant is the trustee and has the requisite authority to approve participation in the MI Neighborhood program. If the Certificate of Trust does not provide the appropriate verification, a Certificate of Trustee Authority will also be required.

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