ICYMMI: Road Projects Starting This Week in 5 Counties  

LANSING, Mich. —The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin road projects this week across five counties. These projects include railroad repairs on US-131 in Kalamazoo County and resurfacings on M-57 in Genesee County, M-65 in Iosco County, M-34 in Lenawee County, and M-19 in St. Clair County, estimated to support 696 jobs.

US-131 will be Closed to Rebuild Railroad Crossing in Kalamazoo County

MDOT is investing approximately $51 million to rebuild and repave 13.4 miles of US-131 from the Rocky River in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, to Shaver Road in Schoolcraft. The project will rebuild a railroad crossing, enhancing the safety and efficiency for residents and commuters. Based on economic modeling, this total $51 million investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 617 jobs.

County: Kalamazoo Highway: US-131 Closest city: Schoolcraft Start date: Monday, July 15, 2024 Estimated end date: Monday, July 29, 2024 Traffic restrictions: MDOT will close US-131 with southbound traffic detoured via U Avenue, 8th Street and XY Avenue, while northbound traffic will be detoured via XY Avenue, Portage Road and U Avenue. After the railroad crossing is rebuilt, southbound US-131 will reopen while the northbound detour remains in place as the project moves into the next scheduled phase of work. Safety benefit: This project is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the infrastructure.

Rebuilding Michigan’s Roads and Bridges

By the end of this construction season, Michigan will have fixed nearly 23,000 lane miles of road and 1,600 bridges. Governor Whitmer is focused on rebuilding our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed, supporting 89,000 good-paying construction jobs along the way.

These and future repairs are made possible by the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment in our highways and bridges, and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan, the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history. These strategic investments in Michigan’s infrastructure ensure that future Michiganders will have safer roads and bridges to run errands, travel, and strengthen the economy.