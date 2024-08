The 2024-2025 school year is soon upon us. All staff will convene for professional development days, August 20 – 22, and students will return on Friday, August 26.

In the meantime, site work is being conducted in preparation for construction of the new Ag. Barn as seen in the photos below.

Site work on the new MHS Ag Barn is underway on the open land just north of the school’s administration building.

For a full 2024-2025 school calendar, please visit us online at https://marcelluscs.org/calendar/