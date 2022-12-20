The Marcellus Board of Education held its regular meeting on December 12. At this final meeting of the calendar year, the board bid farewell to outgoing board president Tim Henry and acted on several agenda items.

The board heard administrator reports and were treated with a presentation from a few of Mrs. Welburn’s seventh grade science students. The students, pictured (left to right) are Kerrianne O’Donnell, Rory Rogers, Elin Essex, and Carter Mikel. Each student proudly displayed their cell model science projects and explained what they learned.

The board approved accounts payable in the amount of $47,660.41 and adopted updates to policies. The resignation of Patti Gamache as the athletics and food service administrative assistant was also accepted, effective December 23. Mrs. Gamache has decided to care for her new grandchild but will remain a significant part of the Marcellus Athletic Boosters. The board and school officials wish her all the best in her new and exciting grandmother role!

Additionally, a resolution permitting the Superintendent to pursue a land exchange with the Village of Marcellus was approved. The proposed land exchange includes swapping the district-owned parcels commonly known as the “old football field” with village property that is adjacent to the school’s baseball field and that is used by the AYSO soccer program.

On behalf of Marcellus Community Schools, I wish our community a very happy holiday season and a peaceful and joyous new year!

Upcoming Dates to Note:

December 21- Winter Band Concert at 7:00 p.m.

December 26-January 6- Christmas Break

January 10- ½ day for students

January 18-20- High School Exams

January 20- End of first semester, ½ day for students