Inside the Marcellus Community Schools

The Marcellus Community Schools Board of Education. Seated left to right, President Joe Tone, Vice President Ed Asmus, Secretary Nicki Hackenberg, and Treasurer Laura Schug. In back left to right, trustees Vicki Essex, Justin Ware, and Sarah Engstrom.

by Nanette Pauley, Superintendent

The month of January provides a unique opportunity to acknowledge a special group of volunteer elected officials in education. It is School Board Recognition Month, and it offers communities across Michigan a way to acknowledge the continuing efforts of local and ISD school board members in providing leadership and guidance to local school districts. School Board Recognition Month is part of a national effort cosponsored by the Michigan Association of School Boards and the National School Boards Association to build community awareness and understanding about the crucial role school boards play in our communities.

The Marcellus Community Schools Board of Education is made up of seven hard-working, dedicated and conscientious citizens. The group is charged with governance of the school district, and each member takes their role very seriously. The school board establishes a vision for the education program, provides a structure to achieve that vision, and strongly advocates for continuous improvement in student learning. These citizen volunteers work many hours and make personal sacrifices, all in an effort to lead our district. The members of our Marcellus Community Schools Board of Education are committed to keeping our school district safe, strong, and to providing the best education for our youth.

At their regular meeting on January 9, 2023, the school board welcomed new member Justin Ware (pictured). A parent of two elementary Marcellus students, a graduate of Marcellus High School, and a long-time Marcellus resident, Ware was elected to the school board in November. He fills the seat of former board member Tim Henry who did not run for re-election.

The board also completed reorganizational business, including the election of officers and assignments to committees. Officer and committee assignments include:

Joe Tone: President, Finance/Personnel, Board Affairs & Facilities Committees

Ed Asmus: Vice President, Finance Personnel Committee

Nicki Hackenberg: Secretary, Finance/Personnel Committee

Laura Schug: Treasurer, Finance/ Personnel Committee

Sarah Engstrom: Trustee, Board Affairs Committee

Vicki Essex: Trustee, Board Affairs Committee

Justin Ware: Trustee, Facilities Committee

The extraordinary challenges school communities have faced over the last few years have made the work of the local school board even more demanding. I applaud our board members for their thoughtful governance.

Please join me in welcoming Justin Ware to the Marcellus Board of Education and in thanking all of our board members who work hard each day in service to our school community.

The Board also approved the hiring of Nicole Powell, Athletic/Food Service Secretary and 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, Emily Hemengway, Middle School Secretary, and Ariana Buck, JV Basketball Coach.