Inside the Marcellus Community Schools

Last November, Marcellus Community Schools solicited parent, community, and staff input to help identify priorities for the use of anticipated Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The survey results were shared in a previous Marcellus News column and at the November 2022 school board meeting. Based on that input, school officials have been working to design and implement some of the valuable and thoughtful suggestions provided by the school community.

Below is a brief overview of the district’s progress related to survey responses:

The number one parent selected priority is to deliver interventions to struggling students and provide small group instruction. A close second is to implement strategies to address the learning gap caused by the pandemic.

Among the ways in which the district is responding to those priority needs is through redesigned, small group interventions. This intervention time, also known as “Wildcat Time”, has already been incorporated into the daily elementary schedule. With the assistance of an instructional coach, teacher teams periodically review student proficiencies, assemble small groups based on proficiency data, and design small group instruction specific to the groups’ areas of need. Moving forward, teams will evaluate the program and work to continuously improve it’s system of delivery, as well as the resources used. The district also plans to host after school tutoring for elementary students, beginning next month.

At the middle school, paraprofessional support has been added in order to assist students who may be below proficiency or who have struggled with classwork material and/or completing coursework. Faculty and staff have also increased math achievement time within the regular school day. Further, Homework Hour is available for students to get extra help and to complete class/ homework.

At the high school, a tutor has been assigned to specific math classes to support instruction and student learning. With a goal of better preparing students for the SAT test, additional math instruction is also being provided to tenth graders through a Math Applications class. The course is designed to meet the students where they are in terms of math standards proficiency and to build from that point. Homework Hour continues to be available for all high school students in need of support or simply a good space to complete homework assignments.

Another priority identified from the survey is to ensure students receive high quality instructional materials. Toward that end, curriculum chairs and teachers are vetting potential new textbooks and resources and will make purchasing recommendations in the coming months. Several subject and course resources will be updated when the work concludes. The district has already purchased teacher requested supplies and classroom materials such as microscopes, dissection and lab materials, library materials and more.

Providing social emotional learning opportunities such as counseling, mental health and wellness resources is also at the top of the survey results. Several survey respondents listed, in the comment section, the need for school nursing services. To address this need, the district is pursuing the services of a registered nurse with an anticipated start date in the next few weeks. Additionally, the district is actively looking for another social worker or counselor to support middle school students and families. (Finding a qualified person is proving to be a challenge, but school officials are continuing the search). Finally, character and citizenship lessons, facilitated by the elementary school social worker, have been incorporated into the elementary school program.

Upgrades to facilities (air quality, safety, etc.) rounded out the top five priorities. Much work has already taken place to address health and safety needs, particularly at the middle school building. Additional cameras, as well as secure entry and HVAC upgrades are completed or in progress. Further, a board approved facilities assessment is underway and will help identify and prioritize additional building needs.

Upcoming:

Family and Student Information Night is scheduled for February 17, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held in the high school cafeteria. High School parents are urged to attend the information session to learn more about several student learning opportunities, including Van Buren Technology Center, dual enrollment, Career Academies and Early College.

All buildings will host Parent- Teacher Conferences on February 17, from noon- 3:00p.m, and 4:30 -7:30 p.m. February 17 is a ½ day for students.

Visit us online at marcelluscs.org.