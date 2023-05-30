Inside the Marcellus Community Schools

The Outstanding Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student Award Reception was held Tuesday, May 23, at Magnolia Farms. Pictured, left to right, are Caleb Crawford, Edriana Madiam, Jasmine Davis, Brooke Tucker, Cameron Jacobs and Josh Causey.

by Superintendent Nanette Pauley

The end of the school year is a special time as students look forward to summer vacation and high school seniors say goodbye to friends and teachers and prepare for their next steps. It is also a very busy time when students, parents and staff come together to celebrate our students.

The Outstanding Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student Award Reception was held on May 23, at Magnolia Farms. Hosted by the Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District and the Director of Post-Secondary Options, Mikki Spagnoli, the event highlighted stellar Cass County CTE students. Marcellus High School was well represented with the following students earning the special honors:

Jacob Adams, Teacher Academy; Josh Causey, Digital/Media & Information Resources Design; Caleb Crawford, Business Administration, Management and Operations; Jasmine Davis, Health/Therapeutic Services; Cameron Jacobs, Computer Systems Networking & Telecommunications; Laden Karn, Automotive Mechanics Technology/ Technician; Jersey Keesler, Graphic Communications; Edriana Madiam, Health/ Therapeutic Services; Alex Shenfeld, Automotive Technology/ Technician; Brooke Tucker, Agriculture/ Agriculture Operations & Related Sciences and Brooklyn VanTilburg, Construction Trades. Kudos to all the Outstanding CTE Students of Marcellus High School!

On Wednesday, May 24, the Marcellus sixth grade, middle, jazz and concert bands hosted their final concert of the school year. The program was spectacular and featured a variety of music, including the sixth grade band’s “Popcorn Prelude,” the middle school band’s “El Pato Loco (The Crazy Duck)”, the jazz band’s “Hey Big Spender,” and the high school band’s selections from the Wizard Of Oz and “Snake Charmer”. Additionally, on Memorial Day, the band played at the beautiful Memorial Day program hosted by VFW Post #4054. Marcellus Community Schools is proud of the talented and hardworking band students and their director, Ms. Essex! Many thanks to the dedicated parents and boosters whose support and assistance are greatly appreciated!

Edriana Madiam-Valedictorian at

Senior Honors Night, May 25, 2023



Marcellus High School welcomed parents and community to Senior Honors Night on Thursday, May 25. Dressed in graduation caps and gowns, members of the class of 2023 were presented with scholarships, academic, leadership, service, athletic, and citizenship awards.

Near the end of the ceremony, seniors presented a flower to a special person who inspired them to work toward the important graduation milestone. The heartwarming ceremony is a way for graduates to say thanks for the guidance and support with which they have been blessed. Without a doubt, the event will be forever etched in the memories of parents and graduates alike. If you are interested in being inspired with hope for the future, I highly encourage you to attend this annual event. The awesome accomplishments of our seniors and their heartfelt gratitude to parents, family and staff are on full display.

The Marcellus Elementary School held the annual Wildcat Walk on Friday, May 26. The fun-filled event provides an avenue for our youngest Wildcats to get outside, get some exercise, and show their Wildcat pride while raising money for their school. Great job elementary students, staff and special thanks to the many parent volunteers!

Upcoming Events

The Marcellus High School Class of 2023 will host Baccalaureate on June 4, at 2:00 p.m., in the highschool gym. Graduation will follow, at 3:00 p.m.

The Marcellus Middle School Farewell Dance is scheduled for June 2, at 6:00 p.m, and the middle school awards program is slated for June 5, at 6:00p.m. Stop in to help celebrate the accomplishments of our middle grades students!

The final awards program of the year will take place on June 6. Marcellus Athletic Director Don Price and the athletic department invites parents, family and the community to Spring Sports Recognition Night, at 6:00 p.m. The year-end event serves to recognize the athletic accomplishments of our Marcellus Wildcat Middle and High school student athletes.

High school exams take place on June 7-9. Students are encouraged to prepare for the cumulative assessments and end the year on a high note! The last day of school is June 9 and is a half day for students. Have a great and safe summer!

Coming this summer:

Marcellus Community Schools will hold summer school, beginning in mid June. Parents who are interested in enrolling their child may contact the respective school office or the central office at 269-646-7655.

Finally, the School Supply Spectacular will return to Marcellus High School on August 3. The annual event provides free backpacks and school supplies to Cass County Pre-K- 12 students. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Southwest Michigan, in partnership with Cass County businesses and organizations. Online pre-registration begins June 26 at uwsm.org/school-supply-spectacular and is required. Mark your calendar.