Inside the Marcellus Community Schools

Congratulations to the graduating students at Volinia Outcomes (left to right): Mckenzie Williams, Kaeleb Mead, Koby Sparks, Victor Newsome, Andrew Shirk, Jordan Blevins, Haley Ottinger, Jenna Zedeck, Eliana Stanfil, Mr. Hutson, Tori Greathouse, Ms. Anderson, Ms. Gearing, and Mr. Evans. Not pictured: Ariana Romine and Holly Hostetler.

by Nanette Pauley, Superintendent

Last week marked the end of high school for seniors at Marcellus High and Volinia Outcomes Schools. Volinia hosted their thirty-second graduation ceremony on June 2, and Marcellus High School held its 134th commencement on June 4. Forty-two Marcellus High School and twelve Volinia seniors were awarded high school diplomas.

The Marcellus High School graduation ceremony opened with Principal Wagner’s opening remarks and address to the graduating class. The class of 2023 Valedictorians Jasmine Davis and Edriana Madiam (pictured) also addressed their peers and a large crowd of family and friends. Each speaker provided words of advice to their classmates and expressions of gratitude to parents, teachers and school staff. Congratulations to the Marcellus High School Class of 2023!

At Volinia Outcomes School’s graduation, Principal Amy Anderson, teacher Andrew Evans, and support staff Dawn Stanley and Christian Hutson addressed the graduating class and a crowd of over 140 spectators. Earning diplomas were Andrew Shirk, Koby Sparks, Jenna Zedeck, Holly Hostetler, Tori Greathouse, Kaeleb Mead, Victor Newsome, Jordan Blevins, Adriana Romine, McKenzie Williams, Eliana Stanfill, and Haley Ottinger. Compliments and best wishes to the Volinia Outcomes School Class of 2023!

In other news, Marcellus third graders participated in the eighth annual swim camp. Over the course of six days, students learned water safety skills from YMCA instructors. The instruction took place at the pools of school employees Joyce Tone and Mindy Bohan and the lakefront of school retiree Debbie Paolasso. The week of instruction ended with a trip to the Nile-Buchanan YMCA. Many thanks to all those who continue to support this important learning experience for Marcellus third graders.

The 2022-23 school year concludes on June 9 and is a half day for students. Enjoy a safe and fun summer!