Inside the Marcellus Community Schools

Enjoying a festive send-off are teachers Amy Monroe and Ann Smith, Bev Jacques, food service; teacher Steve McCloskey, and bus driver Tammy Rogers.

by Nanette Pauley, Superintendent

With the 2022-23 school year end, Marcellus Community Schools’ faculty & staff bid a fond farewell to long time teachers Ann Smith, Amy Monroe and Steve McCloskey. Combined, the three veterans boast over ninety years of teaching experience.

The district also offered best wishes to teacher and coach McKenna Terrill and high school English teacher Sara Jane Cooper. Terrill is moving to Virginia and Cooper is relocating to Cambodia to serve as missionary. Words cannot adequately express my profound respect and appreciation for these exceptional educators. Additionally, the district will miss bus driver Tammy Rogers who retires after thirty-one extraordinary years of dedicated service. Her loyalty and commitment to our students is unmatched! Finally, Marcellus Community Schools extends appreciation and best wishes to Bev Jacques who has faithfully served in the high school food service department for the last four years. All will be greatly missed.

In other news, for the sixth consecutive year, the varsity softball team earned Academic All-State honors. The district is extremely proud of our LadyCats for their stellar performance!

Enjoy a wonderful summer break!