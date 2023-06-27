It takes a Village! Food Pantry Ready to Relocate

submitted by Estela Salazar

The Marcellus Community Food Pantry was established in 2009, by a group of volunteers who recognized the need for a Pantry here in our Community. The Marcellus Community Food Pantry started out helping only a handful of people at a time, however, over the years, the Pantry has grown far more than anyone had anticipated!

Over time, and especially since COVID, the Pantry has seen an increase in the number of families needing food assistance in our community. Whether it’s due to a job loss, food assistance cut-backs, high grocery prices or high gas prices, the Pantry has been struggling to keep up with the community’s needs. Due to the lack of space/storage in our current facility, we are unable to take advantage of sale prices on everyday pantry staples as we do not have the much-needed space to store extras to serve the increasing demand. Because of this, we have decided that the time has come for us to relocate to a bigger facility.

With generous contributions from local donors, we were able to secure the purchase of the old “Railway Café.” However, there is still much work to be done to the facility, which will take extra money. We are reaching out to the community for monetary donations to help facilitate the “reconstruction” of our new Pantry.

Our slogan, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” and our name, The Marcellus Community Food Pantry, will not change. Our physical address will be different, but our volunteers and the service we provide will stay the same.

This is a great time to come together, Marcellus, as a community, during this transition. Please remember that no donation is too small. Every little bit will help us reach our goal!

What will a bigger facility mean to our Community? A better food variety, fresh produce, eventual indoor “shopping,” eventual extended hours, and additional food assistance programs for families. These are things that we currently cannot provide due to the size of our current facility.

Thank you in advance for your generosity! Please be sure to designate on your donation whether it is for the Building Fund or the General Fund.

Any donations may be sent to: To Help with the New Facility:

MCFP – Building Fund

PO Box 622, Marcellus, MI 49067

To Help Monetarily For Food:

MCFP – General Fund

PO Box 622, Marcellus, MI 49067

As always, do not hesitate to contact me, Estela Salazar, at 269-251-3453 (call or text), salazar.estela7@gmail.com or PM on Facebook.