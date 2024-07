It’s Show Time! Cass County Fair runs July 28 – August 3, 2024!

Kaylin Wilkins, a member of Creative Kids, practices her showmanship skills at the third annual Brightwood Farms Showmanship Clinic with guest judge Logan High. – News Photo

Hearty hopes to see you at the 2024 Cass County Fair!



Pre-Fair Events

Friday, July 26

6:00 pm Youth Dog Agility SA

Saturday, July 27

8:00am Open Class Home Arts/Fine Arts Exhibits Entry LEC

9:00am Registration & Judging of all Youth Projects

Entry of Non-Livestock Exhibit LEC

12noon Open Class Entries Must Be in Place

12noon Youth Dog Showmanship & Obedience SA

2:00pm Youth Non-Livestock Exhibits Must Be in Place

7:00pm Fair Royalty Contest GS

Sunday, July 28

7:00am Livestock may enter fairgrounds

12noon Entry of Open Class Floriculture & Horticulture Exhibits LEC

2:00pm Youth Livestock must be in place

2:30pm Youth Still Exhibit Auction CB

4:00pm Floriculture & Horticulture Exhibits must be in place

4:00pm Light Horse Ice Cream Social 5H Barn

5:00pm Youth Draft Horse Evaluations DHB

Grandstand Events

5:00pm Fair Opening Ceremonies & Parade GS

7:00pm Street Legal Pickup Truck & Tractor Pulls GS

Guest judge Logan High, in purple t-shirt, leads a showmanship clinic for members of Creative Kids. In the lead is Emma Wright followed by Logan Wright. The clinic was hosted by Brightwoods Farms, Marcellus.

Monday, July 29 – Veterans Day – Free admission for Veterans with ID

8:00am Paid Gate Admission Begins

8:00am Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Dairy Show SA

8:00am Youth Horse & Pony Show LHR

8:30am Youth & Pee Wee Cloverbud Sheep Show SA

3:30pm Youth Dairy Feeder Steer Show SA

6:00pm Draft Horse Pulls DHR

7:00pm Super Kickers Rodeo GS

Tuesday, July 30 – Kiddies Day – Free admission for children 6 – 12

8:00am Scales open for farm tractor pulls IF

8:00am Youth Horse & Pony Show LHR

9:00am Farm Tractor & Antique Tractor Pull GS

9:00am Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Swine Show SA

1:00pm Kiddies Day Program CB

2:00pm Carnival Rides Open

5:00pm Open & Youth Draft Horse Cart & Team Classes DHR

7:00pm NTPA Tractor & Truck Pulls GS

Jake Wright, far left, gets some helpful pointers from Dad, Jason, on how to set up his steer for showing at the Cass County Fair. Observing at right is Andrew Jansen. The members of Creative Kids participated in a Showmanship Clinic, Tuesday, July 16, hosted by Brightwood Farms.

– News Photo

Wednesday, July 31 – Free Gate Admission for Law Enforcement & Military with ID

8:00am Youth & Pee Wee/Cloverbud Rabbit Show ST

8:30am Youth Horse & Pony LHR

9:00am Youth Beef Show SA

10:00am Draft Horse Halter Classes DHR

1:30pm Youth Goat Show SA

3:00pm Carnival Rides Open

6:30pm Youth Draft Horse Showmanship DHR

7:00pm ATV Big Air Tour GS

Thursday, August 1– Senior Citizens’ Day – Free admission for 60 & up w/ID

8:00am Youth Pee Wee/Cloverbud Cat Show CB

9:00am Youth Horse & Pony Show LHR

9:00am Youth & Pee Wee Cloverbud Poultry Show ST

9:00am Senior Citizens Day Program CB

10:00am Youth Market Livestock Auction SA

3:00pm Carnival Rides Open

3:00pm Euchre Tournament CB

6:00pm Draft Horse Utility & Obstacle Course DHR

7:00pm BLAMMO live concert GS

Friday, August 2 – Frontline Friday – Free admission for Healthcare Workers w/ID

8:00am Youth Horse & Pony LHR

10:00am Pedal Pull IL

10:00am Youth Livestock Judging Contest SA

1:00pm Youth Interviews & Demonstration GZ

2:00pm Ag Olympics SA

3:00pm Carnival Rides Open

4:00pm Youth Goat Show SA

4:00pm Small Animal Sweepstakes SA

6:00pm Showmanship Sweepstakes SA

7:00pm Sorenson’s T-N-T Demolition Derby GS

Dusk Fireworks GS

Saturday, August 5 – Family Dollar Day – $1.00 Gate Admission until 2:00pm

9:00am Youth Horse & Pony Show LHR

9:00am Youth Small Animal Auction SA

10:00am (Drive-In) Open Draft & Light Draft Cart & Hitch Show DHR

12noon Carnival Rides Open

3:00pm Adult Alumni Horse Show Fundraiser LHR

7:00pm Mud Mitten Race Series GS

8:45pm Home Arts Quilt Raffle Drawing Fair Office

Admissions

Daily Gate (Adult) $7.00 Daily Gate (Child 6-12) $2.00

Season Pass Book $25.00 Parking FREE

Grandstand Tickets:

Advance Sale Tickets BEFORE

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday & Thursday Events – All Seats $5.00

ALL SHOWS Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Adults $10.00 Children (6-12) $5.00

5 & Under $1.00

ON or AFTER Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday and Thursday Events – All Seats $10.00

ALL Other Shows Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Adults $15.00 Children (6-12) $10.00

5 & Under $6.00

Pit Passes Available at Pit Entry when Gates Open

16 & Older ONLY $20.00

Available on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday

Cass County Fairgrounds, 590 N. O’Keefe St, Cassopolis MI 49031

(269) 445-8265

https://mycasscountyfair.com