July 10, 1946 ~ November 15, 2022

James Randall Thomas, Sr., 76, of Marcellus, Michigan passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at home.

He was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on July 10, 1946 the son of LeVerne Elwin Thomas and Evelyn Hazel (Eggleston) Thomas.

On June 24, 1966 in Lawton OK., he married Barbara J. Apted who survives him in death.

James served in the United States Army, he also was a life member of the Eagles club in Three Rivers. He was with the Marcellus Fire Department and ambulance for almost 40 years.

James formerly owned Nip & Tuck Tavern in the 1980’s, and was a factory worker, working for many years at Hayes Lemmerz Aluminum in Bristol Indiana.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, James Thomas, Jr. (Robyn) of Marcellus; 3 grandchildren, Murial, Ashlee, and Laura; 2 great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Sophee; brother; Vernon (Phyllis) Thomas of Marcellus.

James is preceded in death by his parents; LeVerne and Evelyn, daughter, Tonia M. Thomas; and brother Jerry Lee Thomas.

Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, 52780 M-40 North, Marcellus. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 1:00pm with Pastor Andy Abrams of Marcellus United Methodist Church officiating. Memorial donations may be directed to the Marcellus Fire and Ambulance or Marcellus VFW Post 4054. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.