Jim Hightower – America’s #1 Populist: Good News!

Good News: Wind Energy Now Surpasses Blowhards of Dirty Energy

by Jim Hightower

jimhightower.com

Once upon a time, conservative ideologues opposed government interference in the holy magic of the marketplace.

Take energy policy, for example. Right-wing cheerleaders of fossil fuels demanded that government must keep its fat thumb off the scale of free market competition between Big Oil and those frilly new “alternative” sources of energy.

Where did those market “purists” go? Into the White House, the Cabinet, and Congress – where they’ve mutated into big government bullies, attacking renewable energy enterprises while hyping and subsidizing the corporate profiteers of dirty energy. Trump himself hasn’t merely put his thumb on the scale, he’s hauled his entire hulk onto it!

For example, this month he lavished a $700-million gimme of our tax dollars to prop up coal production, a dirty fuel the market is abandoning.

Wait, there’s more: he paid another 700 million of our dollars to Invenergy, an offshore wind energy firm – not so it could produce electricity, but to cancel four wind farms it had planned to build. Yes, he paid the company to not produce wind energy! Trump declared that even though wind power is less- costly than coal, he found windmills “ugly.”

So, here’s my advice to the wind industry: Gold-plate your turbines and label them “Trump Towers.” And maybe stage a series of cage fights on some of them. Trump is all about hype and spectacle – so there you go.

Meanwhile, the actual marketplace is loudly saying “no” to fossil fuels and YES! to renewables. Get this: Wind now routinely surpasses coal as a supplier of electricity to America. And, last month, solar power also surpassed coal. Political bullying aside, renewables are the future.

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