February 7, 1964 – August 31, 2023

John D. Ralston, age 59, of Marcellus, MI formerly of Jenison, MI passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023.

John was born February 7, 1964, in Elgin, IL to Robert H. and Leota Corinne (Shockley). He graduated from Berrien Springs High School and Simmons Institute of Funeral Service.

John’s goal in life was to help other people through difficult times and he very much succeeded at that being a Funeral Director and Funeral Home Owner. He was a member of MFDA & NFDA. He truly enjoyed life and loved to kayak in his free time and he was known for his love of tannerite and a perfectly good appliance. John always said, “the bigger the dog the better” and he loved his “Big” Daniffs Mortimore & Huxley along with his two cats. He also enjoyed classic rock and being outside.

John is survived by two daughters, Kendra (Michael Lee) Jones of Georgia; Kali (James) Bunn of Grant, MI; one son, Michael Ralston of Lansing; four grandchildren, Harbor & Ember Ralston and Brayden & Sophie Jones; his mother, Leota Corinne Straugh of New York, brother Robert (Jean) Ralston of Sparta, MI; two sisters, Reva Lee of Arkansas and Angela Marmet of New York. He was preceded in death by his father and his brothers Edward & William Ralston.

Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to TEARS Foundation or Council on Aging, Cassopolis, MI.