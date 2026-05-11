July 29, 1935 ~ May 4, 2026

John “Jack” Dea Palmer, age 90, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2026. Jack was born in Canton, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1935, to Vielda (Spencer) and John Palmer. His childhood was marked by movement, with his family living in Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, and Indiana before he eventually graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana.



He then went on to proudly serve six years in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, eventually crossing paths with Diane (Jurcisek), who would go on to become his loving wife of 66 years.

After his service, Jack began an apprenticeship in homebuilding and went on to become a skilled carpenter. This led him to work on various buildings on Notre Dame’s campus, cementing him as a lifelong fan of their men’s and women’s sports programs. His strong work ethic and dedication led him to establish his own business, Palmer’s Damp Proofing Inc., which he operated faithfully for nearly 50 years and now leaves in the hands of his children.

Jack had a deep love for animals, especially his horses, donkeys, dogs, and cats, and he found joy in caring for all creatures great and small. Above all, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren and never passed up the chance to enjoy a bowl of ice cream with them.

Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Diane; his daughter Beth (James) Troxell; his son Scott (Mary) Palmer; his son-in-law Richard Endres; grandchildren, Nic (Shantel), Sara, Karen, Hanna, Natalie, and Andrea; great-grandchildren Gavin, Lia, and Jackson; his brother Harry (Nancy); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Endres and his brothers Keith and Robert.

Jack will be remembered for his steady hands, generous heart, and the quiet, unwavering love and kindness he showed to his family and friends.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place, and a Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 421 N. Broadway Cassopolis, MI 49031. Arrangements entrusted to Family First Funeral & Cremation Services, Marcellus, MI.

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