July 20, 1949 ~ October 2, 2025

John S. Orange, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Paw Paw, passed away on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the age of 76. He was a beloved educator and dedicated family man. Born on July 20, 1949, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, John was the son of Stephen and Helen (Simpkins) Orange. John was a remarkable individual whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

John’s educational journey began in his small hometown where he graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the Class of 1967. His early involvement in the marching band playing the clarinet showcased his artistic side, which would continue to flourish throughout his life. He furthered his education by earning a bachelor’s degree from Albion College, a foundation that would shape his future endeavors.

John was not only an outstanding educator but also a devoted husband and father. He was immensely proud of his marriage to his wife, Tally, whom he married on July 1, 1972, at the Franklin Community Church in Michigan. Together, they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Kara, in the nurturing community of Paw Paw, Michigan. His love and dedication as a father were unwavering, and he cherished his role as a grandfather to Isabelle, A.J., and Nico.

For over 30 years, John dedicated his life to teaching Math and Art in the Marcellus School system. His commitment to the education and well-being of his students was evident in the love and support he provided to the kids in that community. Renowned for his gentle spirit and great sense of humor, John was a kind and helpful presence who made a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to be his students.

John had a passion for celebrating the festive season, particularly Christmas, a time when he would bring joy to his family through his love for decoration and gift-giving. He also had a deep bond with the family dogs over the years, reflecting his caring nature. Around the house he enjoyed working in his flower garden and his art projects.

After retiring early, John found happiness in exploring the world alongside Tally, enriching their lives with diverse experiences and adventures. His family-oriented disposition and supportive nature created a comforting home environment that will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

John S. Orange leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and laughter. His impact on the lives of his family, friends, and students will resonate for years to come, and he will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Stephen and Helen Orange.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tally; two daughters: Jennifer (Thomas) Coulson, of Holt; Kara (Jeffrey) Mason, of Commerce Twp; three grandchildren: Isabelle, A.J, and Nico. He is also survived by his brother: Richard (Nicki Parkis) Orange, of OH.

John has been cremated. A small private Celebration of Life will take place at a future time.

While at www.amsfuneralhomes.com please take time to sign John’s guestbook and/or share your favorite memory with his family.

The Orange family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes and Cremation Society, 5975 Lovers Lane, Portage, MI 49002 (269) 344-5600.

###