November 22, 1949 – January 17, 2024

Josephine Mary “Josie” Schultz, 74, of Marcellus, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Her life began November 22, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the younger of two children born to Daniel and Josephine Schultz.

Josie was a good-hearted person. She loved animals and it didn’t matter what kind. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed reading anything she could get her hands on.

Josie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Diana Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Josie will be laid to rest beside her parents in Marcellus (Bly) Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.