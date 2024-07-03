February 22, 1933~July 1, 2024

Joyce Elaine (Nuttle) Siler of Marcellus, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 91. Born on February 22, 1933, in Flint, MI, Joyce was the cherished daughter of Fred and Clara (Markell) Nuttle.

Throughout her life, Joyce traveled extensively, calling many places home, including Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas, before finally settling back in Michigan. Her adventurous spirit was matched by her many passions. She found joy in antiquing, gardening, golfing, snowmobiling, and hunting. Joyce was also a talented cake decorator, creating beautiful confections for friends, family, and even customers.

A devoted fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines football team, Joyce’s enthusiasm for the sport was infectious. Above all, she treasured the moments spent with her children and grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold “Ray” Siler, and her siblings, Patrick Nuttle, Robert (Marie) Moody, and Rosemary Glazier.

She leaves behind a loving legacy through her children: Deborah (James) Feltz, Steven (Kathy) Siler, Cathy Pollock, Christine Siler, Connie DeVaan, Kimberly (Bill) Lokos, and Roger (Cheryl) Siler. Joyce is also survived by her brother, Ned Nuttle; in-laws, Bob Glazier and Sharon Nuttle; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts.

In accordance with the family’s wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 409 South Main Street, Vicksburg, MI 49097 on Friday, July 12, 2024, with at time for visiting beginning at 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Donations made in Joyce’s name can be made out to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Siler family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes and Cremation Society, 409 South Main Street, Vicksburg, MI 49097. 269-649-1697.