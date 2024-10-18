June 27, 1935 ~ October 9, 2024

June Marie Hunt, age 89, passed away peacefully, on October 9, 2024, surrounded by family in Mattawan, MI.

She was born June 27, 1935, in Monmouth, IL, a daughter to Clark and Myrtle (Summers) Tribbett.

June lived in the Marcellus, Three Rivers and Vicksburg area for the majority of her life. In recent years, she moved to Mattawan to be closer to family. June married Jack Hunt in Kalamazoo, MI. She worked for many years in women’s fashion retail stores as store manager, stores like Woman’s World, Beverly’s and JC Penny. When June retired, she started her volunteer work for The American Red Cross.

June was the life of the party and loved to attend and host social gatherings. She truly loved taking care of people’s needs. She was fun loving and social, no matter where she was, and she was always laughing. June loved dancing and all genres of music, especially the blues. Her taste in music was so eclectic, she liked bands such as Pink Floyd and The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and singers like, Old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra. She loved to bake, and she was known for her cheesecakes and pies, a skill she passed down to her granddaughter, Brandy. June was the kindest person to not only family and friends, but to the animals. She would feed the squirrels, birds, and the neighbors’ dogs and cats. It was such a regular occurrence that the animals knew where to go for dinner or a snack.

June had her faith deeply centered in the teaching of Christianity and we can take comfort knowing she is with her husband, Jack and son David Hunt in eternal glory.

She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Hiatt of Mattawan, MI and Joanne Pantale of Marcellus, MI; Grandchildren: Anthony Templeton of Fort Wayne, IN, Sara Osheroff of Chicago, IL, Paul (Amy June Jovanovic) Bair of Benton Harbor, MI, Brandy (Kyle Sharkey) Hunt of Vicksburg, MI and Devon Pantale of Cleveland, OH; Great Grandchild; Aidan Osheroff of Kalamazoo, MI, and Tyler Templeton of Indiana; Siblings: Mary Bailey of Kalamazoo, MI, Douglas Tribbett of Niles, MI, and Michael Tribbett of Nottawa, MI; several nieces and nephews.

June is preceded in death by her husband Jack Hunt; son: David Hunt; parents: Clark and Myrtle Tribbett; son-in-law: Thomas Hiatt and one sister: Vivian Pantale.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a graveside service in the spring of 2025 at Bly Cemetery in Marcellus, MI. Pastor Jim Dyke of St. Andrew’s Community Church will officiate. The funeral home website will update once the date is confirmed. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with the care of June. Those wishing to make a memorial donation please consider the SPCA of South West Michigan. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to gather and share in June’s Memory.

