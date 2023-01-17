Junior Pro Girls Basketball Teams Recognized at Halftime, January 12, 2023

The future of the Ladycats Varsity Basketball program was introduced at halftime of the Marcellus/Bloomingdale match-up, Thursday, January 12, 2023. Members of the sixth grade team, coached by Nicole Powell, are (left to right): Kaydence Swartz, Tana Jordan, Nani Ferguson, Kaidence Reigle, and Annabell McKee (not pictured, Zariah Green and Maddy Weaver). Members of the fifth grade team, coached by Cara Park, are (left to right): Cadence Mikel, Ellie Etter, Marissa Karn, Madelyn Osbeck, and Emmalynn Wright (not pictured, Allison Earl). Members of the third and fourth grade team, coached by Julie O’Donnell, Jenna Wells, Kerrianne O’Donnell, Elin Essex, and Sean O’Donnell, are (left to right): Rhoda Bet Sargis, Kiera O’Donnell, Kaylin Wilkins, Lundyn Kahler, Marley Osbeck, and Pyper Campbell (not pictured, Lucy Seelye, Izabelle Thomas, Alexis Eggleston, Kinley Enright, Allie Bent, Madelyn Arthur, Julia Klein, Christine Bollinger, and Micah McNeal.

Photo courtesy of Julie O’Donnell.