JV Wildcats on a 4-game winning streak with win over Bloomingdale

Freshman Matt Jansen, back on the court after being sidelined by an injury, takes it to the bucket against Hartford, December 17. Jansen added 9 points for the ‘Cats in the 40-29 win over the Huskies. Also pictured are #24 Gage Rumsey and #34 Zade Tyszka. -News Photo

The boys JV basketball team is enjoying a four-game winning streak going into winter break.

The junior ‘Cats’ only loss so far is the season opener, November 26, against non-conference opponent Lawton, 29-44.

Since then, the JV has upended Decatur, White Pigeon, Hartford and Bloomingdale.

On Tuesday, December 17, Marcellus got 16 points from sophomore speedster Martelle Enright to get a 40-29 win over the Huskies. Enright also accounted for 6 steals. Freshman Matt Jansen and sophomore Zade Tyszka contributed 9 and 7, respectively, while sophomore Brae Newcomb added 3, freshman Gage Rumsey tossed in 2, and German exchange students Tim Henseler and Jakob Huber added 2 and 1, respectively.

Sophomore Zade Tyszka brings the ball into Wildcat territory during the ‘Cats win over visiting Hartford. Tyszka is one tough competitor on both offense and defense. Also pictured is #50 Jakob Huber. -News Photo

The ‘Cats kept their game under control in a 41-35 win over the visiting Bloomingdale Cardinals, Thursday, December 19. The first half was uneven as Marcellus outscored the Cards in the first 15-6, but came up short in the 2 quarter, 9-17.

The game stayed close in the second half with Marcellus winning the third quarter, 9-5, and the fourth by a narrow, 8-7.

The big scorer on the night was Matt Jansen with 15, followed by Enright with 9, Tyszka added 7, Newcomb tossed in six, while Rumsey and Huber added 2 apiece.

The JV squad combined with the younger talent now on varsity bodes well for the future of boys’ basketball. The JV ‘Cats are one tough bunch. With the return of Jansen, who was sidelined by an injury, they now have a well-rounded starting line-up and bench support. Exchange students Henseler and Huber are strong contributors to the team (wish they could stick around for another year!)

To date, the JV’s leading scorer is Enright with 76 points, followed by Tyszka with 42, Jansen with 24, Huber with 18, Brae Newcomb has 15, Javonne Robinson, 13, Rumsey, 10, Henseler, 9, and Dallas Stainbrook, 2.

The JV’s post-break schedule follows that of the varsity and the team won’t be back on their home court until January 28.

Both home and away games can be viewed live on the NFHS Network app.

