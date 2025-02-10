April 12, 1949 ~ February 2, 2025

Kathleen “Kathy” Rolfe, age 75, of Marcellus, Michigan, passed away at her home on February 2, 2025. She was born on April 12, 1949, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Daniel and Barbara (Coates) Delaney. Kathy spent her early years in Boston before moving to Griffith, Indiana, where she lived for 10 years. She later settled in Marcellus, Michigan, where she spent the last 40 years of her life.

On March 17, 1980, Kathy married the love of her life, Francis “Dan” Rolfe, in Three Rivers, Michigan. Together, they shared a beautiful life. Kathy was a trailblazer, being one of the first women trained to climb telephone poles while working for General Bell in Indiana. She and Dan also co-owned K&D Farm Market in Jones, Michigan, from 1983 to 1995. Kathy spent 28 years working for General Motors and American Axle before retiring in 2008.

After retirement, Kathy stayed busy by caring for the elderly, always offering her support to others. She was a proud member of the Red Hats Society, the Marcellus Home Arts Club, and the UAW Local 2093. Kathy was a country woman at heart and spent many years tending to her farmstead. She loved her chickens, riding horses, and teaching her family how to ride as well. She always found time to “borrow” vegetables from her son-in-law, Ron’s garden, and had a soft spot for the New England Patriots. Kathy enjoyed reading mysteries, drinking white wine, and socializing with friends over meals.

Kathy was a dedicated and involved mother and grandmother, never missing a sports event or field trip for her granchildren. She was also a staunch supporter of the Marcellus Band, often cooking for the kids at band camp. Kathy cherished her time spent with her daughter, Jennifer, and their many travels together. Her constant companion and best friend, Binky, the rat terrier, was by her side throughout her life, providing her comfort and companionship until the very end.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Hartline of Marcellus, MI; grandchildren, Lindsay Hartline of Long Branch, New Jersey, and Conner Hartline of Elkhart, IN; step-children, Dan (Tiffany) Rolfe of Illinois and Danelle (Luke) Searfoss of Niles, MI; step-grandchildren, Aria and Brandon Jordan, and Emily, Chloe, Hayden, and Hailey Searfoss; siblings, David (Judy) Delaney and Steven (Mary) Delaney, both of Massachusetts; and her first husband, James Healy of Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan Rolfe, her parents, and her brother, Paul Delaney.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093. Cremation will follow the visitation.

The family kindly requests memorial contributions be made in Kathy’s honor to the ASPCA or the United Methodist Church in Marcellus, MI. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

