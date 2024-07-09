Kudos to those who gave blood July 3!

Many thanks to all those who donated blood during the Marcellus Community Blood Drive at the United Methodist Church, Wednesday, July 3. Community members, such as John Ayers, pictured, took time from a busy holiday week to give the gift of life. Many thanks, too, to the United Methodist Church for hosting the event and to volunteers Carole Ransbottom, Sarah Essex, Cherie Jackson and Sue Stickle for welcoming the participants. Learn more about donating blood at versiti.org. – News Photo