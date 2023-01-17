Lady Cardinals Clip the Ladycats, 51-32

#34 Ladora Bet Sargis outpaces the Lady Cardinals on her way to the bucket during the Ladycats loss to Bloomingdale, Thursday, January 12. Bet Sargis ended the game with three points 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in the contest. The Ladycats travel to Mendon, Friday, January 20.

Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

by Head Coach Don Price

The varsity girls basketball team was back in action after a long layoff from Christmas break. The Bloomingdale Cardinals traveled to Marcellus for the team’s only second home game of the season. The Cardinals have been a strong girls basketball team over the past several years, but their key losses to graduation gave the Ladycats hope of ending the seven consecutive game losing streak. Things looked promising early on as Bloomingdale held a one-point advantage at the end of one, 10-9. Costly turnovers in the second quarter allowed Bloomingdale to go on a run and take a seven point lead late in the quarter, but Ladora Bet Sargis hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer to make it 16-20 at the half and gain a little momentum.

The Ladycats came out flat in the second half getting outscored 21-8 in the period. Turnovers and fast break points proved to be the difference for the Ladycats. The team made the last quarter competitive only getting outscored 10-8. Final score 51-32. The loss evens the teams record to 4-4 overall.

Talan Hiemstra (#12)had a great night. She scored 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

Next leading scorers were Brooklyn Vantilburg and Sophia Affrieso with 4 points each. Maddy O’Connor, Ladora Bet Sargis and Addie Curtis contributed 3 each and Clare Flory with 2.

On the boards, Vantilburg pulled down 7, Flory and Affriseo 5 each. Carlyn Deer, Lily Scoggin, Bet Sargis and Curtis each had 2.

Clare Flory had 4 assists and Bet Sargis 3. Bet Sargis had 4 steals, Vantilburg and Flory 3 each. Vantilburg had 6 blocks.