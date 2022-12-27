Ladycats Split a Pair Heading into Holidays

by Head Coach Don Price

The Ladycat varsity basketball team split a pair of games heading into the holiday break. On Monday, December 19, the team traveled to Gobles to face the team that eliminated them from the district championship game last year. The Ladycats came out flat and the Tigers wanted to prove that it was no fluke of how they won that district championship. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the game with high pressure shooting and high percentage shooting. The Ladycats could really never get comfortable in their offensive the whole game while Gobles got easy basket after easy basket, winning 51-17.

Leading stats

Olivia Hicks: 4 points

Olivia Hicks/Brooklyn Vantilburg: 5 rebounds

Brooklyn VanTilburg: 11 blocks

Clare Flory: 2 assists

The girls had to have a short memory as they turned around and hopped on the bus the next night to travel to Comstock for a conference non-divisional game. The team knew they were going to get pressured liked they had the night before and they were up for the challenge. The Ladycats jumped out to a 10-8, with Brooklyn VanTilburg scoring 9 of those 10 points on three field goals and one three pointer. The second quarter saw the Ladycats extend their lead into halftime, outscoring the Colts 11-8 in the quarter, taking a 21-16 leading into halftime. Vantilburg continued her scoring in the quarter scoring five points, while Lily Scoggin chipped in four. The third quarter proved to be the difference as the Ladycats exploded for 15 points while holding Comstock to a meager 6. Talan Hiemstra and Clare Flory both made two baskets in the scoring outburst quarter. The final quarter the Ladycats got outscored 10-7, but thankfully the cushion was enough to bring home the win, 43-32. Several players contributed in getting the bounce back win on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Vantilburg had an all-around great game finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 7 blocks. Talan Hiemstra had a solid night with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Leading stats

Lily Scoggin: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Clare Flory: 5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Addie Curtis: 4 points, 3 steals

The Ladycats head into the new year with a 4-3 record and playing all but one game at home to date.

“We are looking for more consistency with our good play,” Head Coach Don Price says. “We have to do a better job of preparing to compete on game nights and I think we took a step in the right direction last Tuesday versus Comstock.”

The Ladycats will open up the new year with a makeup game at home against Bloomingdale on January 12, 6:00. We will recognize our junior pro players on this night as well.