Ladycats Split Contests Hold Off Vikings/Succumb to  Chiefs

Senior Caylee Bishop (with ball) tries to ward off White Pigeon defender #23 Sydney McClure during the Ladycats’ 29-23 loss to the visiting Chiefs. Also pictured are #12 Talan Hiemstra and #10 Brooklyn VanTilburg.

Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

by Head Coach Don Price

The Ladycats Varsity basketball team started SW10 play last week with a non-divisional game on the road at Bangor. This was the 3rd straight road game for the girls, playing an always scrappy Bangor squad. The Ladycats jumped out to an early 11-2 first quarter lead with a 6-point performance from Olivia Hicks. The Vikings picked up the pressure in the 2nd quarter and played even with the Ladycats, scoring 10 points in the quarter to match Marcellus. Heading into the break it was Ladycats 21-12. Bangor picked up the pressure even more in the 2nd half causing 25 second half turnovers. The Vikings outscored the Cats 18-16 in the 2nd half. Key buckets down the stretch and free throw shooting proved to be enough to hold Bangor off, 37-30.

Olivia Hicks led the night with a double/double, scoring 15 points and 12 rebounds. Brooklyn VanTilburg pitched in with 8 points followed by Clare Flory with 6, Talan Hiemstra 5, Lindsay Huss 3. Behind Hicks in rebounding was VanTilburg with 8, Hiemstra 6 and Addie Curtis with 4. VanTilburg had 4 assists and 9 blocks which is the second highest blocks in a game in school history. Her mother, Chrissy VanTilburg holds the record at 10 blocks, which she did two times in her career. Clare Flory had 3 steals. Maddy O’Connor, Hiemstra, Lindsay Huss and Ladora Bet Sargis all had 2 apiece.

The Marcellus Media Club was also on hand for the Ladycats home opener, Friday, December 9. #12 Talan Hiemstra signals for the ball during Marcellus’ loss to the Chiefs, 29-23.

Photo by Kerrianne O’Donnell, 7th Grade, Marcellus Media Club

On Friday night, divisional opponent White Pigeon came to town for the Ladycats’ first home game of the year. Offensively the team just couldn’t get anything going while the Chiefs knocked down some timely shots throughout the game. The Ladycats shot a dismal 20% from the floor and not much better from the free throw line, going 9 for 24. White Pigeon didn’t only shoot 26% from the field but connected on 6 threes which proved to be the difference.

“We just need to do a better job of scoring and cannot squander opportunities when we have open looks around the basket,” Head Coach Don Price says. “We also have to get better at free throws. We have shot 39% our last two games.”

Brooklyn Vantilburg led the way with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Addie Curtis had an all-around solid game, getting 4 steals and playing great defense. Talan Hiemstra and Clare Flory each had 4 rebounds.

The Ladycats Junior Varsity squad fared a bit better than the Varsity Friday, December 9, against visiting White Pigeon. #20 Ladora Bet Sargis goes for two against the Chiefs’ #10 Grace Bontrager during the Ladycats’ 27 – 25 victory.

Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

The Ladycats travel to Centreville, Thursday, December 15, and then host Gobles, Friday, December 16.