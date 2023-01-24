by Head Coach Don Price

The varsity girls basketball team split a pair last week. Despite the one loss it was probably their best two-game stretch of basketball for the season.

On Tuesday, January 17, the Lawrence Tigers came to town. The Ladycats got off to a fast start by opening up the game with a 10-1 first quarter and ended the half with a 16-6 lead. Marcellus was able to withstand the chaotic pressure the Tigers put on them in the first half to build the lead and played with some toughness on the defensive side of the ball. The Ladycats extended the lead by outscoring the Tigers 12-7 in the third before being outscored 7-9 in the fourth to come away with a 35-22 victory.

Brooklyn VanTilburg once again led the Ladycats stat line. She had 15 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals and 7 blocks.

Sophomore Sophia Affrieso had her best night as a varsity basketball player. She chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Hicks, Talan Hiemstra, Lindsay Huss, Ladora Bet Sargis and Clare Flory all scored 2 points each to round out the scoring for the Ladycats.

Flory had a great night on the boards for a point guard with 8, while Hiemstra pulled down 5 and Hicks, 3. Flory also had 6 steals, Bet Sargis 5 and Hicks 3.

On Friday, January 20, the team traveled to Mendon for a big divisional matchup vs. the 9-1 Mendon Hornets.

The Ladycats again got off to a good start in the first quarter winning it 8-5. The second quarter proved to be the difference as the team was outscored 13-3, going into the intermission down 18-11. Getting off to good starts in the second half has not been kind to the team this season, but tonight proved to be different. The girls came out of the locker room with a lot of energy and determination in the 3rd quarter. They went on a 9-1 run taking the lead 20-19, before Mendon hit a 3 pointer and another basket to regain the lead 24-20. Talan Hiemstra knocked down a one of her four threes of the night to cut the lead to one and that’s how the quarter ended, Mendon up 24-23.

Hiemstra started the fourth quarter off on the first possession by hitting another three ball giving the Ladycats the lead. Mendon hit a pair of free throws. to tie the game at 26. Hiemstra hit another big three to regain the lead 29-26. The Hornets scored the next basket, cutting the lead to 1. VanTilburg knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three. Mendon got an offensive and clean look to cut the Ladycat lead back to 1. A crucial call led to VanTilburg’s exit from the game with five fouls with a little over 3 minutes to go in the game. The very next possession Mendon scored to take back the lead 33-31 and never lost the lead again. Final score 41-36.

VantTilburg paced the Ladycats with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 blocks. Hiemstra scored 12, all on 3’s and added 4 rebounds. Olivia Hicks pitched in 6 and Sophia Affriseo 2. Affriseo added 6 boards and Clare Flory 4. Flory also dished out 7 assists.

The Ladycats are now 5-5 on the year as they hit the middle part of the season.

The Ladycats’ next home game is Tuesday, January 31, when they host Centreville.