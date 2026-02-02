April 13, 1946 ~ January 25, 2026

Larry Lee Etter, of Marcellus, Michigan, was born in Dowagiac on April 13, 1946, and passed away peacefully at home, in the comfort of his loving wife Peggy’s care, on January 25, 2026, in Marcellus. Larry lived a life defined by steady devotion to his work, his family, and the place he proudly called home. A graduate of Marcellus High School, he grew into a man known for his loyalty, quiet strength, and the kind of dependability people could always count on. He dedicated 37 years of hard work to Checker Motors in Kalamazoo before retiring. Larry believed in doing things the right way, taking pride in a job well done, and providing for the people he loved. His work ethic spoke for itself, and so did the respect he earned along the way.



While still in high school at Marcellus, Larry met the love of his life, Peggy Ann (Kandlstofer). Their young romance grew into a lifelong partnership, and they were married in 1965. Together they built a home filled with love and family. They lived in Lawton for seven years, later building their home outside Paw Paw for another seven years, before returning in 1979 to Marcellus, the community that always held a special place in their hearts.

Larry found his greatest happiness in life’s simple and meaningful moments. He enjoyed relaxing in his gazebo by the pool, taking in peaceful days at home. He rarely missed a chance to watch his grandchildren play sports, cheering them on with pride and quiet joy, treasuring the time spent together and the memories being made.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Ann Etter; his children, Toni Brumitt (Michael) and Jeffrey Etter (Stefany); his grandchildren Gavin Etter (Maria), Ellie Etter, Kadence Brumitt (Jay), Brook Brumitt, Rae Brumitt, and Everlee Brumitt; step grandchildren Carter Thornburgh and Cole Thornburgh; along with many other family members and friends who will miss him deeply.

Larry joins his parents, Lyndon Etter and Marion (Lull) Etter, and his siblings, Lynn Etter and Linda Salisbury.

Cremation has been entrusted to Family First Funeral and Cremation Services. No services have been scheduled at this time.

Larry will be remembered for his steady presence, his love for his family, and the quiet way he made life better for those around him.

