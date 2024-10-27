October 14, 2024

Leon Joseph Kindt, 87, of Cedar Lake in Marcellus, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2024. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, to Omer and Mary Ann Kindt. A proud graduate of South Bend Central High School, Leon continued his education at the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1960. He proudly received the Golden Jubilee recognition on June 5, 2010.



Leon served six years in the Army National Guard and worked in South Bend for many years. In 1975, he moved to Marcellus, Michigan, where he dedicated his life to raising his family on Cedar Lake.



Leon is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Susan Ellen Kindt, and their two children, David Lawrence Kindt (Jennifer) and Julie Christine Kirner (Paul). He was a cherished grandfather to four wonderful grandchildren: Ian Kirner, Peter Kindt, Joseph Kirner, and Emma Kindt. He is also survived by his brother, David J. Kindt, and sisters, Mary Kay Reimer and Linda Frageman.



Throughout his life, Leon had several passions including farming flowers and produce, cherishing the opportunity to meet many wonderful people along the way, and watching his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He entered hospice care on September 3rd.



A funeral mass will be held on May 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 296 E. Dibble Street, Marcellus, followed by a Celebration of Life, 4:00 at The Rock, 14625 Loveridge Street, Marcellus, for family and friends to honor Leon’s memory.

