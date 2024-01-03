Letter to the Editor

Editor:

We who live in Congressional District 5 deserve better representation than we are getting with our current congressman, Tim Walberg. While the U.S. House of Representatives was trying to elect a Speaker, Walberg was in Uganda giving a keynote address to Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast. The event was attended by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, other Ugandan leaders, and international delegations belonging to “the national prayer breakfast movement.” In his remarks, Walberg urged Uganda to stand behind its new Anti-Homosexuality Act, which includes the death penalty for those charged with the crime of homosexuality. Video from the event shows speakers describing pro-LGBTQ advocates as forces “from the bottom of hell” while also urging the government to adopt a Christian nationalist “Christocracy” over a Democracy. Walberg himself responded to some of these speeches saying, “Whose side do we want to be on? God’s side. Not the World Bank, not the United States of America, necessarily, not the U.N. God’s side.”

Walberg’s trip was paid for by The Fellowship Group, commonly called “The Family.” The home page for this group states in bold letters, “Love God First. Love your neighbor as yourself.” I would like to ask Representative Walberg how one can love “neighbor as self” and at the same time support a law that mandates imprisonment and even death for homosexuals. How many readers of this letter have sons, daughters, other relatives, friends, and acquaintances who are members of the LGBTQ+ community? Do we want someone representing us who thinks they should be imprisoned? How can we love others as ourselves and not allow them to be free to be themselves and love whom they wish?

Walberg has a long record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights in Congress, including a bill (which did not pass) to have the U.S. House formally declare its opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling that every state had to recognize and perform same-sex marriages.

Michiganders deserve better representation in Congress than we currently have with Tim Walberg.

Naomi Ludman

Dowagiac MI

The Marcellus News welcomes letters from readers with diverse and varied opinions.

Letters much be signed with the writer’s full name, address, email address, and phone number. Only the name will be published. Anonymous letters and letters written under pseudonyms will not be considered.

If sending via email, put the text of the letter in the body and do not send attachments; attachments will not be read.

The News reserves the right to edit or reject any letter. We will not knowingly publish factually incorrect information.

Thank you letters to the Editor, disrespectful comments, and personal attacks will not be published.

Not all letters submitted are chosen for publication. If you haven’t heard from a us within two weeks, it’s safe to assume your letter won’t be published.

Letters are not a substitute for news stories. As a general rule, letters promoting an event or program will not be accepted.

Contributors are limited to one letter per month and up to 350 words per letter, except in unusual circumstances.

Please send Letters to the Editor to:

The Marcellus News

PO Box 277, Marcellus MI 49067

Or email editor@marcellusnews.com.