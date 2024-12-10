MAHS makes it official – “We’re open!”

Carolers from Howardsville Christian paid a visit to the G. W. Jones House during Christmas in the Village. The group serenaded the guests with a variety of holiday tunes. -News Photo
Well, we did it. The Marcellus Area Historical Society dusted, scrubbed, and waded through decades – or should we centuries – worth of items to have on display during its open house at 188 W. Main during Christmas in the Village.
The opening would not have been possible without the support from the MAHS Founders’ Club that provided seed money for the organization:
The Family of Arnold Schten, C. Abigail Schten, Shoji & Margaret Masuzawa, The Boutin Family, Kay A. Holmes, Gary Mike Holmes, Gerald & Sharon Melko, and Curt & Paula Johnson.
MAHS would also like to thank the volunteers who helped during the open house: Rachael Drauch, Cary Causey, Caleb Berger, Clayton First, Paula Johnson, and Nancy McKenzie.
The support shown during the open house was most appreciated. The G.W. Jones House is a private museum operated by the Marcellus Area Historical Society. It is open by appointment for individuals, groups and organizations. Feel free to phone 269-470-3716 for more information.
###
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.