MAHS makes it official – “We’re open!”

Carolers from Howardsville Christian paid a visit to the G. W. Jones House during Christmas in the Village. The group serenaded the guests with a variety of holiday tunes. -News Photo

Well, we did it. The Marcellus Area Historical Society dusted, scrubbed, and waded through decades – or should we centuries – worth of items to have on display during its open house at 188 W. Main during Christmas in the Village.

The opening would not have been possible without the support from the MAHS Founders’ Club that provided seed money for the organization:

The Family of Arnold Schten, C. Abigail Schten, Shoji & Margaret Masuzawa, The Boutin Family, Kay A. Holmes, Gary Mike Holmes, Gerald & Sharon Melko, and Curt & Paula Johnson.

MAHS would also like to thank the volunteers who helped during the open house: Rachael Drauch, Cary Causey, Caleb Berger, Clayton First, Paula Johnson, and Nancy McKenzie.

The support shown during the open house was most appreciated. The G.W. Jones House is a private museum operated by the Marcellus Area Historical Society. It is open by appointment for individuals, groups and organizations. Feel free to phone 269-470-3716 for more information.

. . . and the old couch withstood the attention. The so-called Dinosaur Exhibit at the MAHS open house December 7 featured, left to right, Ron McAdam, Dean McKenzie and Carmi Essex. -News Photo

Misty Welburn’s army of elves made the rounds about town during Christmas in the Village spreading good cheer and handing out candy canes. Pictured, left to right, are Lucy Hughes, Welburn, and Elin Essex. -News Photo

Elves, left to right, Skielynn Snodderly and Serenity Singleton. -News Photo

Hunter Causey, left, and Julian Martin spreading cheer and candy canes at the G. W. Jones House during Christmas in the Village. -News Photo

