Making new memories at Timberlane Inn on Driskels Lake

Victoria Deter stands near the entrance of the two-story suite at the newly renovated Timberlane Inn, on M-60, Jones. Deter and husband Dakota, along with her brother and sister-in-law Whitney and Victoria Stutzman, purchased the property a year ago and are now living their dream. -News Photo

The Dakota and Victoria Deter family

co-owners of The Timberlane Inn The Whitney and Victoria Stutzman family

co-owners of The Timberlane Inn

As they say, “third time’s the charm.”

After three inquiries over four years, the former Timberlane Motel, 12226 M-60, Jones 49061, will officially open to the public on August 1 as The Timberlane Inn.

The Inn, peacefully situated on the banks of no-wake Driskels Lake, sat empty for about thirty years until owners Dakota and Victoria (Stutzman) Deter, and Whitney and Victoria Stutzman realized their dream of renovating the building and grounds.

“We have wanted this for four years,” Victoria Deter says. “We called once and the owner wasn’t ready to sell. We called a couple of years later and he still wasn’t ready. After the owner [Jim Wiseman] passed away, his partner and family members contacted a realtor about selling it.

“We called about it a third time, and she said, ‘I am looking to sell.’ That was a year ago this month.”

For many, it’s difficult to remember when the then Timberlane Motel was in operation. Others remember the motel as where they spent their wedding night.

As this past winter melted into a somewhat soggy spring, massive dumpsters started to appear on the site. After one journey to and from Three Rivers on M-60, your Editor thought, “well, they’re finally tearing it down.”

Soon after on another such journey, the realization was, “guess not; there’s Tyvek.”

The transformation has been glorious to watch.

The year-long renovation project was a complete tear-out taking the building down to its cinder blocks.

“There were dead raccoons. But the structure is perfection. The rafters, everything, were just as straight as can be. We knew we could totally redo this.”

The Deter-Stutzman team did the majority of the work themselves spending numerous weekends there and enjoying take-out from the Friendly.

It is no surprise that the biggest hurdle has been time. The cold winter delayed putting in insulation. The wet spring held up the septic and concrete work. Despite those delays, all sub-contractors were expected to have their jobs done by June 26 and the first guests are scheduled to arrive July 17.

Victoria and her brother Whitney are no stranger to Cass County. Their parents owned and operated the Farmhouse Bakery in Vandalia for about 20 years. Their grandmother owned a bed and breakfast in Goshen and their mother now operates three Air BnB’s on the Stutzman property.

The Inn can accommodate 24 visitors in seven units. One is a magnificent two-story suite that sleeps 8, complete with full living room and kitchen, private patio and private hot tub. Also available are two double queen rooms that sleep four each, three single queen rooms that sleep two each, and one king room that sleeps two. The rooms share an outdoor hot-tub and custom sauna. All rooms have access to paddleboards, kayaks, and as Deter says, “lake toys.”

The Inn is a family venture that hopes to cater to families.

“We want families to come and enjoy it. Bring your kids; make memories. And generations. Grandparents can have their own rooms.”

The Inn is ideally situated to serve the many wedding venues in the area, as well. They’ve already received interest for upcoming weddings where groups want the entire inn or perhaps as a venue for a bride’s weekend.

The interior design, furniture and color schemes, overseen by Victoria, reflect the owners’ desire to provide peaceful surroundings for their guests.

“I love seeing it come back to life,” Deter says. “And the township has been thrilled and very supportive.”

Deter says they hope to hold a public open house in the future so everyone can see what hard work, determination and having a vision can accomplish.

Until then, learn more about the inn at timberlaneinn.com. Phone/email: 574-350-4316/thetimberlaneinn@gmail.com

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